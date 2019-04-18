Council holds special meeting



Lincoln County Assessor Bruce Nielsen was on hand for the Board of Appeal and Equalization meeting Monday evening.

By Mark Wilmes

Lincoln County Assessor Bruce Nielsen was present at a special session of the Tyler City Council on Monday for the annual Board of Appeal and Equalization meeting. One local resident made an appearance to appeal his tax assessment at the meeting. Nielsen encouraged the resident to stop in to get forms to apply for an exemption as a disabled veteran and he would help get the taxes reduced…

