Have a Happy Easter
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
The official first day of spring was March 21, but last week’s blizzard may make locals wonder if Lady Spring will ever truly arrive. Traditionally, Easter is when spring really begins. To help get ready for this Sunday’s Easter celebration, here is a look at the origins of some favorite Easter traditions.
Easter’s changing date – According to timeanddate.com, “Easter falls on the first Sunday after the Full Moon date, based on mathematical calculations, that falls on or after March 21.” March 21 wasn’t selected because it is the first day of spring; it was chosen by the church as the church equinox. “The date of the Paschal Full Moon, used to determine the date of Easter, is based on mathematical approximations following a 19-year cycle called the Metonic cycle,” Timeanddate.com explains.
For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under Community |
admin login