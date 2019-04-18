Have a Happy Easter

By Shelly Finzen

The official first day of spring was March 21, but last week’s blizzard may make locals wonder if Lady Spring will ever truly arrive. Traditionally, Eas­ter is when spring really begins. To help get ready for this Sunday’s Easter celebration, here is a look at the origins of some fa­vorite Easter traditions.

Easter’s changing date – According to timeanddate.com, “Easter falls on the first Sunday after the Full Moon date, based on math­ematical calculations, that falls on or after March 21.” March 21 wasn’t selected because it is the first day of spring; it was chosen by the church as the church equinox. “The date of the Paschal Full Moon, used to determine the date of Eas­ter, is based on mathemati­cal approximations follow­ing a 19-year cycle called the Metonic cycle,” Time­anddate.com explains.

