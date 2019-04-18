Knights split double-header with Dawson-Boyd Blackjacks

By Mark Wilmes

The RTR Knights softball team split a pair of games against the Dawson-Boyd Blackjacks to open the sea­son last Tuesday.

The first game wound up being a pitching duel with Kylea Baartman and D-B’s Mary Bothun facing off on the mound. The Knights held a 1-0 after five, but struggled offensively and the Blackjacks put togeth­er a late rally, scoring three in the top of the sixth to pick up the 3-1 win.

