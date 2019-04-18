Lincoln County bombed by Winter Storm Wesley with snow, ice, winds
April 18, 2019
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
Lincoln County was hit by one of the biggest winter storms in history. Winter Storm Wesley bombed through the county Wednesday through Friday, April 10-12, leaving behind inches of snow, ice and devastation in its path.
Early last week, the National Weather Service issued statements that suggested a blizzard would hit Lincoln County, with the expectation of high winds, a wintery mix, and several inches of snow falling before the storm ended…
For the full story and photo, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under Community |
Powered by WordPress | Using DIY Theme theme by Randa Clay | Copyright © Tyler Tribute | Top
admin login
admin login