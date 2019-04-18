LLEC crew worked long hours to restore power in area counties



Journeyman Lineman Dan Houselog collects a piece of line that had to be replaced. Ice can be seen surrounding the section of line.

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com



The early spring ice and snowstorm that pummeled the area last week not only clogged up area roads, but also left many area residents without power. Lyon-Lincoln Electric Cooperative (LLEC) General Manager Tim O’Leary said the problems began to arise last Thursday.

“The outages started around the Tyler area the early morning hours of April 11th, but quickly moved east,” O’Leary said on Monday. “The crews spent a majority of their time working east of Highway 23.”

