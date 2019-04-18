Students compete at state competition



Above: Pictured at the state speech tournament in Wayzata on Fri¬day, April 12 are the four RTR students who advanced to state competition. From left—Taryn Bedow competed in Serious Poetry, Andrea Escher competed in Serious Drama, and Dajza Gilmore and Madison Witte competed in Duo.



Dajza Gilmore, left, and Madison Witte competed in Duo at the state speech tournament, where they made the final round to perform in front of 200 people in a packed auditorium. They received sixth place in the state.