Baseball Knights suffer conference loss to MACCRAY



Collin Johnson connects with a pitch during last week’s game against MACCRAY.

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The Camden Confer­ence game in Ruthton last Tuesday was all MACCRAY Wolverines as they would come away with solid 9-1 win. The Wolverines only had five hits in the game while the Knights could gather only two hits. How­ever, eight errors by the Knights didn’t help. Ten walks by RTR pitchers also went a long way for the runs for the Wolverines.

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.