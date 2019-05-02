Baseball Knights suffer conference loss to MACCRAY
May 2, 2019
Collin Johnson connects with a pitch during last week’s game against MACCRAY.
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The Camden Conference game in Ruthton last Tuesday was all MACCRAY Wolverines as they would come away with solid 9-1 win. The Wolverines only had five hits in the game while the Knights could gather only two hits. However, eight errors by the Knights didn’t help. Ten walks by RTR pitchers also went a long way for the runs for the Wolverines.
For the full story, read this week's Tyler Tribute.
