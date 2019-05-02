Hendricks School declines offer to talk gymnastics
May 2, 2019
By Mark Wilmes
RTR Athletic Director Dan Bettin said that Hendricks Public School has closed the door on any talks involving the possible continued pairing of the two schools for the gymnastics program.
Bettin has been pursuing avenues to continue offering gymnastics to over a dozen RTR girls who have been in the program. The Hendricks School Board voted to no longer continue to work with RTR in gymnastics at their March meeting. The two schools have paired in gymnastics over the past several years.
