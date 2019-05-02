Hendricks School declines offer to talk gymnastics

By Mark Wilmes

RTR Athletic Director Dan Bettin said that Hen­dricks Public School has closed the door on any talks involving the pos­sible continued pairing of the two schools for the gymnastics program.

Bettin has been pursu­ing avenues to continue of­fering gymnastics to over a dozen RTR girls who have been in the program. The Hendricks School Board voted to no longer con­tinue to work with RTR in gymnastics at their March meeting. The two schools have paired in gymnas­tics over the past several years.

