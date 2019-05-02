Lady Knights split two games with TMB Panthers
May 2, 2019
Kylea Baartman pitched RTR to a 1-0 win last week against TMB.
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The softball Knights and the TBM Panthers played some softball last Thursday in Tyler. Both teams had their happy moments as they would split the conference doubleheader.
Kylea Baartman, in the pitching circle for the Knights in the first game, threw a masterpiece. She would throw a 1-0 shutout at the Panthers. It was her first career shutout. She allowed only four hits while striking out 11 Panther batters. She walked none and the Knight defense committed only one error.
For the full story, read this week's Tyler Tribute.
