Lady Knights split two games with TMB Panthers



Kylea Baartman pitched RTR to a 1-0 win last week against TMB.

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The softball Knights and the TBM Panthers played some softball last Thurs­day in Tyler. Both teams had their happy moments as they would split the conference doubleheader.

Kylea Baartman, in the pitching circle for the Knights in the first game, threw a masterpiece. She would throw a 1-0 shutout at the Panthers. It was her first career shutout. She al­lowed only four hits while striking out 11 Panther batters. She walked none and the Knight defense committed only one error.

