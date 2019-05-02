RTR golfers host five conference opponents

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The RTR golfers opened their season at home against five other confer­ence foes. Those teams were Lakeview, Minneota, YME, TMB and Canby. Both boys and girls from these schools were present. The middle school golfers from these schools also played some golf on the Tyler course, which opened in the morning of this day.

The YME boys won the meet with a score of 180. Minneota and Lakeview shot a 192 while Canby had a score of 194. RTR shot a 215 while TMB had a incomplete team.

