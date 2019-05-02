RTR Speech partnership pays off
May 2, 2019
RTR Juniors Madison Witte (left) and Dajza Gilmore performing their Duo speech that earned them sixth place in state competition.
By Mark Wilmes
tributeeditor@gmail.com
RTR juniors Dajza Gilmore and Madison Witte have been friends and speech partners for a long time. They are one of those pairs who tend to finish each other’s sentences and “have each other’s back.” That bond helped them place sixth in the State of Minnesota at the recent state speech meet. The speech highlighted the civil rights movement of the 1960s.
For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under Community, School |
