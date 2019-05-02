TACF looks to help with area projects
May 2, 2019
The Tyler Area Foundation recently made a donation to the Tyler Municipal Pool. Pictured left to right are Chelsey Jackson, Pool Manager Neil Witte, Kitsie Carr and Jamie Schreurs.
By Mark Wilmes
tributeeditor@gmail.com
The Tyler Area Community Foundation wants the public to know they are still around, still active and looking for ways to help groups improve the quality of life for residents of Tyler and the surrounding area. President Kristie Johnson said their latest project is to help with improvements to the Tyler Pool.
For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under Community |
