Baseball Knights beat Lakeview 8-2 in Camden conference action
May 9, 2019
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The Knights traveled to Cottonwood to play some baseball last Thursday. The home trip back to RTR was a happy one as the Knights shut down the Lakers in a seventh inning affair.
The Knights opened up the scoring by getting four runs in the second inning. They added a single tally in the fourth frame and completed the scoring with three runs in the sixth inning.
For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under School, Sports |
Powered by WordPress | Using DIY Theme theme by Randa Clay | Copyright © Tyler Tribute | Top
admin login
admin login