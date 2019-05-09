Lady Knights lose to MACCRAY 3-6 and 1-2
May 9, 2019
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The Lady Knights of RTR and the MACCRAY Wolverines played a quick doubleheader in Tyler last Thursday. It took only three hours to play the 14 innings, seven in each game. However, the outcome for neither game was favorable for the home team Lady Knights. The weather for the games was actually not too bad, considering the way things have gone in weather the last month.
The first game saw the Wolverines score two runs in their half of the first inning on three hits. Only one of the runs was earned off Knight pitcher Kylea Baartman.
For the full story, read this week's Tyler Tribute.
