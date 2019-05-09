Lady Knights lose to MACCRAY 3-6 and 1-2

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The Lady Knights of RTR and the MACCRAY Wolver­ines played a quick double­header in Tyler last Thurs­day. It took only three hours to play the 14 in­nings, seven in each game. However, the outcome for neither game was favor­able for the home team Lady Knights. The weather for the games was actually not too bad, considering the way things have gone in weather the last month.

The first game saw the Wolverines score two runs in their half of the first in­ning on three hits. Only one of the runs was earned off Knight pitcher Kylea Baartman.

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.