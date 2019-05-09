Local family thankful for hospice services
May 9, 2019
By Mark Wilmes
tributeeditor@gmail.com
The 24th annual Hospice Benefit and Auction will be presented on Friday, May 10 at the Tyler Golf Club. Tickets for the event include the meal of roast beef, potatoes, green beans, coleslaw and dessert. The meal and silent auction will begin at 5 p.m., with Pick of the Auction at 7:15 p.m. followed by the live auction.
Avera@Home serves around 70-80 patients each year in Lyon and Lincoln counties, according to RN Agency Manager Sheena Sanow…
For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under Community |
Powered by WordPress | Using DIY Theme theme by Randa Clay | Copyright © Tyler Tribute | Top
admin login
admin login