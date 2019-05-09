RTR girls win golf action in Tyler
May 9, 2019
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The RTR girls put together a round of 231 to win the golf meet in Tyler last Thursday. There were six schools competing for both boys and girls. RTR, Canby, Minneota, YME. Lakeview and TMB all saw fit to brave the conditions on Thursday.
Rylie Hess led the RTR girls with a score of 55 for nine holes of golf…
For the full story, read this week's Tyler Tribute.
