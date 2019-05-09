Tyler City Council approves funds for new pool splash pad



Pictured from left are City Attorney Glen Petersen, City Administrator Robert Wolfington, Mayor Joan Jagt, and council members Cricket Raschke, Scott Dressen, Kenny Jensen and Tim Sanderson.

By Mark Wilmes

Continued discussion on the proposed street and sewer project was held at Monday evening’s regular meeting of the Tyler City Council. Options for extending Oak Street to the west to provide access to the proposed parking lot on the south side of the school building was the main topic. City Administrator Robert Wolfington received an estimate from Bolton and Menk that indicated a 600-foot extension of the street would cost approximately $256,000…

