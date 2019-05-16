Southwest Minnesota Arts Council held their annual artist’s retreat earlier this month at the Danebod complex. Friday evening entertainment was provided by the Marshall Area Stage Company cast of “Mama Mia,” that will be presented this summer. Pictured above: Crystal Enga of Marshall will be playing the lead role of Sophie. Below: Jess Robinson of Pipesone (left) and Morgan Benson of Tyler will also be among the cast.

