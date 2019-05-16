Golfers hit the links to lower those scores
May 16, 2019
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The RTR golfers, boys and girls, played some golf on the Cottonwood golf course last Monday. The Cottonwood course is a long course where long drives off the tee are important.
The RTR girls finished in third place in the meet with a score of 240… YME won the team event for the boys with a score of 183. Lakeview and Minneota finished second and third with team scores of 185 and 186, respectively. RTR finished fifth with a score of 218…
For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under School, Sports |
Powered by WordPress | Using DIY Theme theme by Randa Clay | Copyright © Tyler Tribute | Top
admin login
admin login