Knights beat YME 8 to 5 in baseball action Friday
May 16, 2019
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The RTR baseball squad traveled to Granite Falls last Friday to play some Camden Conference ball. The Knights scored two runs in their first inning, but the Sting took the lead with three runs total in their first two innings. However, the visiting Knights put the game in the proper column by scoring four big runs in their half of the fourth inning. They would add single runs in the fifth and seventh inning to assure the win.
For the full story, read this week's Tyler Tribute.
