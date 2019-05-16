Lady Knights sweep the Sting 11-1 and 5-2 in conference action



Whitney Bruns connects with a pitch during last week’s doubleheader sweep of Yellow Medicine East. Bruns wound up on second, thanks to a two-base error.

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The RTR softball team stopped their brief losing streak as they won a pair from the YME Sting last Friday in quick fashion. The two games were done in less than three hours. The sun was actually shin­ing for parts of both games. Yes, the games were played in Tyler.

The first game saw the Lady Knights basically put the game in the win column in their second inning…

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.