“Mary Poppins” performed



The cast, crew and orchestra of the RTR High School production of “Mary Poppins,” presented at the Lake Benton Opera House over the weekend. From left to right in front are Julia Nilles, Emma Gunnare, Rion Moat, Jake Johnson and Seth Davis; in the middle row (seated) are Cooper Hansen, Emily Kern, Alex Duus, Andrea Escher, Gavin Nielsen and Adam Madsen; and in back are Neil Witte, Luke Johnson, Caleb Harper, Madison Witte, Graham Petersen, Angele Bastin, Dajza Gilmore, Cari Baune, Brooke Burns, Sandy Hanson, Lorilee Malecha and Julie Wieme. Not pictured are Caleb Witte, Alexis Christensen and Graham Dinnel.

Filed under Community, School