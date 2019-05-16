New Danebod pastor comes home to Minnesota

May 16, 2019

Pastor Gena Maria Koeberl.

By Mark Wilmes
Danebod Lutheran Church in Tyler recently welcomed Gena Maria Koeberl as their new pastor. Pastor Gena’s first Sunday was March 3 and she was installed on March 17.
Her call to Tyler brought her back to southwestern Minnesota, being a native of Renville County.
“I’m originally from Hector,” she said. “I grew up on a farm about 16 miles north of Hector, right on the Kandiyohi/Renville County line. I came from a farm family and I’m the youngest of five and everybody lives in that area, so I’m not too far from home.”

