RTR grad spends time training in Norway



Kyle Stensgaard

By Mark Wilmes

Kyle Stensgaard joined the National Guard after his senior year at RTR High School in 2013, looking for some direction in his life. Kyle, the son of Sue and Randy Stensgaard of Florence, will soon be wrapping up his Guard career with his last drill coming up this week, after six years in service.

“I didn’t know what to do after high school,” Stensgaard said. “When my sister passed away she had all this college debt and my parents got stuck with it. If I was going to do something I just wanted to make sure I made the right choice…

Members of the United States/Norway 2019 Reciprocal Troop Exchange that includes Florence native Kyle Stensgaard (Row 4, third from left) and Tyler native Andrew Wiering (Back row, 5th from left).