Track teams compete in Slayton
May 16, 2019
Running Knight Cade Jorgensen, right, takes off after receving the baton from Hunter Holstein Safstrom on May 9 in Slayton.
By Mark Wilmes
The RTR track teams participated in the Dick Davidson Invitational in Slayton last Thursday. The boys and girls placed seventh and eighth, respectively, for team totals.
Cade Jorgensen was the top finisher for the boys with a third place finish in the triple jump. For the girls, Contessa Baartman placed third in the discus, with Faith Thomsen taking third in the triple jump.
Annie Nichols, center, passes the baton to Jacey Jorgensen in the Girls 4×800 Relay on May 8 in Slayton. Their team placed sixth.
