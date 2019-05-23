Caffeine fix coming
May 23, 2019
Sabrina Condelli is the owner of the new Deja Brew coffee shop opening in June.
By Mark Wilmes
That buzz that has been evident in the community over the past few weeks isn’t from caffeine…yet, but from the prospects of a new business that will open soon in downtown Tyler. Owner Sabrina Condelli says she is shooting for a June opening of Deja Brew, a new coffee shop in the works in the former Pizza Ranch building on Tyler Street.
Filed under Community |
