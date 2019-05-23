Camden Conference Golf
May 23, 2019
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The Marshall Golf Club once again hosted the annual Camden Conference golf meet last Monday. Both girls and boys participated and played 18 holes of golf.
LQPV won the girls’ portion of the meet with a team score of 347. Lakeview was second with a score of 443. The Lady Knights did not have one of their better golfing days, as they would score a 455 for fourth place.
For the full story, read this week's Tyler Tribute.
