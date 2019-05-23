By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The Marshall Golf Club once again hosted the an­nual Camden Conference golf meet last Monday. Both girls and boys partic­ipated and played 18 holes of golf.

LQPV won the girls’ portion of the meet with a team score of 347. Lakeview was second with a score of 443. The Lady Knights did not have one of their better golfing days, as they would score a 455 for fourth place.

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.