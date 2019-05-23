Knights fall to Lancers 6-4 in baseball action last Monday

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The RTR Baseball Knights hosted the Canby Lancers in Ruthton last Monday. In a exciting game, the Lancers would score two runs in the eighth inning to pull out an extra inning affair over the Knights.

The Knights scored first in this one as Hayden Grav­ley poked a single to the outfield and came home on a triple by Payton Hess. It was 1-0 after one inning of play.

