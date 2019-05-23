Knights fall to Lancers 6-4 in baseball action last Monday
May 23, 2019
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The RTR Baseball Knights hosted the Canby Lancers in Ruthton last Monday. In a exciting game, the Lancers would score two runs in the eighth inning to pull out an extra inning affair over the Knights.
The Knights scored first in this one as Hayden Gravley poked a single to the outfield and came home on a triple by Payton Hess. It was 1-0 after one inning of play.
For the full story, read this week's Tyler Tribute.
