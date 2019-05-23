Lake Benton Lake treated for CLP



Lincoln County Environmental Officer Dallas Cornell treated Lake Benton Lake for the curly-leaf pondweed infestation.

By Shelly Finzen

The treatments for the curly-leaf pondweed (CLP) infestation in Lake Benton Lake have been completed. Lincoln County Environmental officers Robert Olsen and Dallas Cornell shared some information about the treatments with the Valley Journal.

According to Olsen, approximately 1,100 acres on the east end of the lake, “everything east of the Narrows,” have been treated with Sonar, a chemical commonly used to control CLP.

