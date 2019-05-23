By Mark Wilmes

The following Memorial Day programs will be held in the area on Monday:

Tyler Legion Post 185 will be hosting a Memorial Day Service at the Tyler Legion Hall on Monday, May 27 at 10 a.m. Michael Dale Thompson of New Prague will be the guest speaker. As part of the Tyler Legion Post’s recognition of the 100th anniversary of the forming of the Post, at this year’s service, all names printed in the Memorial Day Service handout will be read. Following the conclusion of the service, refreshments, provided by Friends of the Legion, will be served in the Post Hall. Everyone is invited to attend.

