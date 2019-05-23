RTR Elementary spring concert
May 23, 2019
The RTR Elementary students presented “Assignment: Earth—What Kids Can Do to Save the Planet” for their spring concert on Thursday afternoon. The entire group opened the program by singing “It’s Our World.”
Taya Christensen and Levi Tommeraasen performing with the 5th grade band.
For more photos, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under Community, School |
