RTR Elementary spring concert

May 23, 2019

elem05
The RTR Elementary students presented “Assignment: Earth—What Kids Can Do to Save the Planet” for their spring concert on Thursday afternoon. The entire group opened the program by singing “It’s Our World.”

elem23
Taya Christensen and Levi Tommeraasen performing with the 5th grade band.

For more photos, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.

