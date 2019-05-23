RTR scholarships top half a million



Avera Tyler Healthcare Scholarship award winners Lauren Alsaker and Emily Kern.

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com



The 2019 Senior Awards Night was held last Wednesday evening. RTR Principal Dan Bettin, coaches and advisors gave out senior awards in several extra-curricular areas to open the evening. Bettin opened the scholarship portion of the program by congratulating students on their headstarts for college education.

“This is what your children have accomplished over the last year or two,” Bettin told the crowd. “Through dual enrollment, 32 students in the senior class have received college credit of some kind. Credits range from three credits all the way up to 38 credits. Collectively, this class has earned 569 college credits…

