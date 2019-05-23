RTR to graduate 33 on Friday
May 23, 2019
Valedictorian Emily Vos (left) and Salutatorian Jonni Biren.
By Mark Wilmes
The Russell-Tyler-Ruthton Class of 2019 will hold commencement exercises for 33 graduating seniors on Friday, May 25, beginning at 7 p.m. The Class Welcome will be given by Cooper Hansen before a selection by the RTR High School Choir under the direction of Lorilee Malecha.
The Valedictorian Address and Salutatorian Address will be given by Emily Vos and Jonni Biren, respectively.
For the full story, read this week's Tyler Tribute.
