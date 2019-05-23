RTR to graduate 33 on Friday



Valedictorian Emily Vos (left) and Salutatorian Jonni Biren.

By Mark Wilmes

The Russell-Tyler-Ruthton Class of 2019 will hold commencement exercises for 33 graduating seniors on Friday, May 25, beginning at 7 p.m. The Class Welcome will be given by Cooper Hansen before a selection by the RTR High School Choir under the direction of Lorilee Malecha.

The Valedictorian Address and Salutatorian Address will be given by Emily Vos and Jonni Biren, respectively.

