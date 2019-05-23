RTR track competes at Camden Conference meet
May 23, 2019
By Mark Wilmes
tributeeditor@gmail.com
The RTR track teams traveled to Lakeview High School in Cottonwood to compete in the 2019 Camden Conference meet on Thursday. Both teams wound up with sixth place team finishes. Canby-Minneota won the girls meet with Lac qui Parle Valley/ Dawson-Boyd winning the boys.
Faith Thomsen led the way for the girls, with a second place finish in the triple jump and fourth place in the long jump…
Zach Miller led the boys’ team with a third place finish in the 110 meter hurdles…
For the full story and photos, read this week's Tyler Tribute.
