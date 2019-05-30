A look under the hood
May 30, 2019
Kyle Raph of CO-OP Architects was on hand to discuss plans for the new school building.
By Mark Wilmes
tributeeditor@gmail.com
The RTR School Board held a special meeting last Wednesday to give the public an opportunity to learn more about the upcoming PreK-12 school building that will be built over the next two years. RTR Superintendent David Marlette greeted the crowd and introduced Kyle Raph of CO-OP Architects.
“We’re looking for your ideas or comments and we’re here to show you where we are at,” Marlette said.
Raph went through each aspect of the project, from access to parking to classrooms…
For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under Community, School |
Powered by WordPress | Using DIY Theme theme by Randa Clay | Copyright © Tyler Tribute | Top
admin login
admin login