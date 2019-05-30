A look under the hood



Kyle Raph of CO-OP Architects was on hand to discuss plans for the new school building.

By Mark Wilmes

The RTR School Board held a special meeting last Wednesday to give the public an opportunity to learn more about the upcoming PreK-12 school building that will be built over the next two years. RTR Superintendent David Marlette greeted the crowd and introduced Kyle Raph of CO-OP Architects.

“We’re looking for your ideas or comments and we’re here to show you where we are at,” Marlette said.

Raph went through each aspect of the project, from access to parking to classrooms…

