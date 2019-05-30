Belgian exchange student enjoying the American life

By Mark Wilmes

If you are a regular at RTR High School concerts and theater productions, you probably have seen Angéle Bastin. She plays piano and saxophone, has sung with the choir and had a part onstage and in the orchestra with “Mary Poppins.”

Angéle is from Belgium and spent the last few months attending RTR through the exchange student program while living with host parents Greg and Sharyce Baartman. Angéle arrived in America on Aug. 24, 2018 and will return to Belgium on June 16, where she graduated from high school a year ago.

“I will be going to college for five years to study English and Spanish,” she said.

