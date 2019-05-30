Hess and Kerr shoot themselves to second round of golf action
May 30, 2019
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The first day of subsection golf was held in Worthington last Wednesday. To say the weather was miserable would be quite an understatement. Lousy might be a better word. It was rainy and windy as the golfers teed off at 9 a.m. It really didn’t get much better after that.
HLO-Fulda had the top score for the boys with a team score of 364. The Knights finished seventh among the 10 teams playing with a score of 408…
For the full story, read this week's Tyler Tribute.
