Lady Knights win first ever postseason softball game



Whitney Bruns squares away on a pitch during last week’s playoff win over RRC.

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The RTR Lady Knights had to wait two extra days to play their first round game against the RRC-WWG Falcons in softball. The wait was well worth it as the Lady Knights won their first ever postseason game as the final score saw every Knights player and fan very happy. The final score was 3-2.

Both pitchers were dealing in the game as the first six innings took only one hour to play with no runs for either team. The Falcons had only two hits off RTR pitcher Kylea Baartman while the Lady Knights were held hitless by the Falcon pitcher.

