Bandwagon Days this weekend
June 6, 2019
By Mark Wilmes
tributeeditor@gmail.com
Bandwagon Days returns to Russell this weekend with a full slate of activities. The weekend will kick off on Friday evening with the signup for the bean bag tournament at 6:30 p.m., with the tournament starting at 7 p.m. next to the Russell Liquor Store.
On Saturday, the softball tournament will kick off at 8 a.m. at the Russell Softball Field. At 9 a.m. the annual 5K walk will begin, with signup beginning at 8:15 a.m. near the RTR Middle School.
For the full story, read this week's Tyler Tribute.
