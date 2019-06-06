Council hears variance requests



Tyler resident Troy Lange spoke to the council about the alley behind his Oak Street home.

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com

Two Tyler residents were on hand to speak about variance requests at Monday’s regular meeting of the Tyler City Council on Monday. Oak Street residents Troy and Patty Lange asked for permission to gravel the strip of alleyway from the street to his garage behind his home.

“We have an access easement that runs on the north side of our property to our back garage,” Troy Lange explained. “We are asking for permission for Patty and I to gravel that portion. It has gotten so wet that we can’t use that easement any more. It’s ba­sically worthless. We can’t get in and out at this point. We are not asking the city for gravel. We are not asking the city to maintain it, to plow it or to do anything. We are looking for permission to im­prove that easement land so we can use it again by putting down tile, a rock bed and gravel top.

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.