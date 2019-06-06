Elementary students compete at Mankato



A total of 14 RTR fifth grade students participated in the regional science fair in Mankato on April 27. Pictured left to right in front are Olivia Lange, purple ribbon; Taya Christensen, blue ribbon and bronze medal for her category/grade; Summer Labrune, purple ribbon and first place trophy for her category/grade; Avianna Redsten, purple ribbon and bronze medal for her category/grade; Jens Drake, purple ribbon and silver medal for his category/grade; and Isaac Janish, purple ribbon. In back are Alexander Streeter, blue ribbon; Sophie Peterson, blue ribbon; Clara Pagel, blue ribbon; Colten Thomsen, purple ribbon; Hannah Dagel, red ribbon; Juhl Drake, purple ribbon; Lucas Kidman, blue ribbon; and Carson Lensing, purple ribbon. Purple ribbons signify top scoring, excellent projects, above expectations; blue ribbons signify that the project met expectations, superior in category; red ribbons signify a great project, judges indicate there could be development or that it could be improved with additional work; green ribbons signify a great project, judges indicate there could have been more work and thought put into the project/research/plan.

