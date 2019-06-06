Lady Knights suffer tough loss against Wolverines
June 6, 2019
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The RTR Softball Team, after winning their first game ever in postseason softball, played the MACCRAY Wolverines in Marshall on Saturday, May 25. It was an elimination game for both teams, meaning the loser of the game would be done playing for the year. The Wolverines won the game in 12 innings, scoring the winning run in the bottom half of the 12th inning on a foul pop-up. The final score was 5-4.
The Wolverines scored four runs in the first three innings of play as the Lady Knights could not gather enough hits to score. That all changed in the next two innings for the Lady Knights…
For the full story, read this week's Tyler Tribute.
