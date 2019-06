Relay 2019

Pictured above is the 2019 Relay For Life of Lincoln County Leader­ship Team. From left to right in front are Senior Community Develop­ment Manager Jennifer Evans, Co-Chair Kathy Wilmes, Co-Chair Jacki Studemann, Mark Wilm­es and David Blees; in back are Julienne Pro­sch, Priscilla Osland, Bev Jerzak, Lola Hindb­jorgen, Chuck DeBates, Rochelle Borresen, Trav­is Studmann and Monica Pollack. Not pictured are Skylar Borresen, Doreen Burg, Kathy Christians­en, Chrissy Christian­son, Brenda Citterman, Barb Desmet, Gary Hef­fele, Jen Longstreet, Ila Possail, Marie Rybinski, Laralynn Skorczewski, Ardy Sorensen and Jeni­fer Vollmer. This year’s Relay For Life Event will be held in Ivanhoe at Gilson Field on June 28. Pictured below: The 2019 Relay team captains, left to right, are Priscilla Osland, #CURE; Kathy Wilmes, CUREious George/Cancermals; and Lola Hindbjor­gen, Hendricks Shining Stars. Not pictured— Jenna Devries and Joan Devries of Magic of Healing.

Filed under Community