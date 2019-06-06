RTR students raise money for ALS
Students and staff posed for a photo with teacher Ron Ries (center, front) on the last day of school on Friday. Students Ainsley Novak and Eryn Kraft spearheaded a fundraiser in Ries’ honor, raising over $1,200 for ALS through t-shirt sales.
By Mark Wilmes
At the beginning of the 2018- 19 school year, RTR teacher Ron Ries received the devastating news that he had been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease. This spring, eighth graders Eryn Kraft and Ainsley Novak decided they needed to do what they could to help out. The girls decided to start a fundraiser to help find a cure, with all the money raised donated to the ALS Association in honor of Mr. Ries.
