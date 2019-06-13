Horseshoe season underway
June 13, 2019
By Mark Wilmes
tributeeditor@gmail.com
The first two weeks of the Southwest Horseshoe Pitcher’s Association season is in the books. In week one, State Farm Insurance Canby defeated Smidt’s Little DQ by points, 9-8. State Farm was led by Curt Olsen who went 2-2 with 28 ringers. Smidt’s Little DQ was led by Dan Stassen who went 3-1 with 84 ringers…
For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.
