May 21, 1933 – June 3, 2019

Ivan “Ike” Madsen, age 86 of Pipestone, died Mon­day, June 3 at Avera McK­ennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Visita­tion was Wednesday, June 5, 4-7 p.m. at Hartquist Funeral Home, Pipestone Chapel. Funeral service was Thursday, June 6, 10:30 a.m. at First Luther­an Church in Pipestone; and burial in Danebod Cemetery in Tyler. To view obit or sign an online reg­istry go to www.hartquist­funeral.com.

Ivan “Ike” Leon Madsen was born to Marius and Astrid (Christiansen) Mad­sen on May 21, 1933 in Ty­ler, where he was raised and received his educa­tion. After he graduated from Tyler High School, he attended South Dakota State College in Brook­ings, South Dakota and studied pharmacy. During this time, he also worked at Vadheim Drug in Tyler. Upon completion of his education, Ike returned to Tyler and continued work­ing at Vadheim Drug. On June 5, 1955, he was unit­ed in marriage to Audrey Ann Nielsen at Danebod Lutheran Church in Ty­ler. Following their mar­riage, they lived for a short time in Tyler. On May 1, 1958, Ike enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in San Antonio, Texas. Af­ter his discharge from the service in June 1958, they returned to Tyler. In September 1959 they moved to Pipestone, and in 1960 they purchased Menzel Drug in Pipestone and renamed the business Madsen Drug, which they continued to own and op­erate until 1980. At that time, Ike began working for various pharmacies in the Pipestone area.

Audrey preceded him in death on June 3, 1994. After her death, Ike continued to reside in Pipestone. On Jan. 15, 1995, he was united in marriage to Janice Nelson at Christ the King Luther­an Church in Pipestone. Following their marriage, they resided in Las Vegas, Nevada, where Ike worked part-time at Medi Mail. He began full-time retirement in 2000. Jan preceded him in death on Aug. 18, 2001. After her death, he contin­ued to reside in Las Vegas until May 2007, when he returned to Pipestone. In January 2018, he became a resident of the Good Sa­maritan Communities of Pipestone. Later he was admitted to Avera McK­ennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, where he died surrounded by his family on Monday, June 3 at the age of 86 years and 13 days.

Ike was baptized, con­firmed, and married at Danebod Lutheran Church in Tyler. While living in Pipestone, he was a mem­ber of Christ the King Lu­theran Church, where he sang in the church choir. While living in Las Vegas, he was a member of Lamb of God Lutheran Church, where he sang in the choir and with the men’s Singing Shepherds. He was also a member of the Pipestone Kiwanis Club, the Masonic Lodge, and the Pipestone Jaycees. He served the community of Pipestone as mayor, and he was a member of the Pipestone Chamber of Commerce. For over 27 years, he was a member of the Hiawatha Club in Pipestone. While living in Las Vegas, he sang in the Las Vegas Barber­shop Choir and he served as the choir’s librarian for five years. He enjoyed playing golf and working.

He is lovingly remem­bered by his four chil­dren—JoAnn (Mike) Straw of Pipestone, Greg (Mary) Madsen of Kildeer, Illi­nois, Jeff (Patti) Madsen of Cave Creek, Arizona, and Melissa (Tom) Kruzel of Deadwood, South Dakota; seven grandchildren— Brad Straw, Sara (Shane) Delaney, James (Courtney) Madsen, Rob Madsen, Will Madsen, Danielle (Harley) Mecke and Nick Madsen; and three great-grand­daughters—Kayleigh Straw and Aubrey and Mackenzie Delaney. He was preceded in death by his wife Audrey, his wife Janice, and his parents.