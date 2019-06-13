Overby presented LPRW’s audit report to the county board



Vince Robinson spoke to the Lincoln County Commissioners about applying for a grant to help pay for a broadband project in Hendricks and the Border-to-Border Broadband project for Lincoln County. He also spoke about the Small Cities Rental Rehabilitation grant for Tyler and Lake Benton.



By Shelly Finzen

The Lincoln County Com­missioners held their reg­ular meeting on Tuesday, June 4. All commissioners were in attendance.

Jason Overby of Lin­coln-Pipestone Rural Wa­ter (LPRW) spoke to the commissioners, giving a report on their 2018 au­dit. According to Overby, LPRW received a clean audit. Their net position is $96,997,367, which is a decrease of 6.2% from 2017. Overby explained that the decrease in net po­sition was because LPRW received a federal grant in 2017 and did not receive a grant in 2018. They have $5,130,277 in unrestrict­ed reserves. LPRW’s total net position as of Dec. 31, 2018 was $54,961,711, which is an increase of 1% from 2017.

