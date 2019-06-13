Royals fall to Irish, drop two in tourney at Minneota

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com

The Ruthton Royals fell to the Milroy Irish 8-0 last Wednesday in Gopher League amateur baseball. Chris Dougherty took the loss on the mound, with Shay Wabeke and Nate Roeder seeing some time in relief. Roeder was 2-for-4 at the plate, with Tylan Gylling going 1-for-3.

