Three girls vie for Miss Lake Benton
June 13, 2019
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
Three young ladies are vying for the title of Miss Lake Benton this year. Gabryelle “Gabby” Wieme, Emily Miller and Alexis Christensen will participate in a private Miss Lake Benton Pageant on Wednesday, June 12, when Miss Lake Benton will be selected.
To participate in the Miss Lake Benton Pageant, young ladies must have a Lake Benton address, have completed their junior year of high school or be 17 years of age, and complete community service hours…
For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Community |
Powered by WordPress | Using DIY Theme theme by Randa Clay | Copyright © Tyler Tribute | Top
admin login
admin login