We Are . . .
June 13, 2019
By Ron Skjong
They normally call me Grandpa but sometimes they call me Sir.
They don’t call me Sir because of rank or protocol, but because I’m the oldest of the group and they graciously respect me. They’ve also designated me as the official spokesperson for the group and, therefore, here’s our story.
Our ages range from a young 77 to my mature age of 115 years. We’re hard as nails and as comforting as a beautiful wooden sculpture. Over the years, we’ve been handled by many hands and have been used for numerous reasons and occasions…
For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under Community |
Powered by WordPress | Using DIY Theme theme by Randa Clay | Copyright © Tyler Tribute | Top
admin login
admin login